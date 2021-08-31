September 1, 2021
Former Vols Defensive Back Waived by Ravens

Former Vols Defensive Back Waived by the Baltimore Ravens
Former Tennessee Vol defensive back Nigel Warrior was waived by the Baltimore Ravens earlier today, according to numerous reports.

Warrior signed with the team after going undrafted in the 2020 draft, and he has continued to have strong pre-seasons for the organization, but he has failed to make the team yet.

He looked on track to make the 53-man roster this fall despite the deep collection of talent in the backend of the secondary, but he suffered a leg injury that caused him some setback during the competition portion of training camp. However, he still performed well in the team's second preseason game.

"Warrior led the team with four solo tackles and had a nice pass deflection as well. He overcame a leg injury earlier in training camp to return to the field and make a statement. After spending last year on the practice squad, Warrior has made the Ravens’ safety room quite crowded full of talent this offseason. Head Coach John Harbaugh said there will be very difficult decisions in the secondary."

Warrior finished off a nice career at the University of Tennessee where he started for three but contributed all four years.

A three-year starter and a four-year contributor at safety for the Vols, finishing with 239 tackles and five interceptions over 49 career games ... He was at his best as a senior in 2019, collecting All-SEC First Team honors, totaling 70 tackles and tying for the SEC lead in the regular season with four interceptions.

USATSI_16486673_168390308_lowres
