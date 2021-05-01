Just In: Vols LB Enters Transfer Portal

FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcastsSI.com
The second player involved in the Stokely Residence Hall incident earlier this spring has entered the transfer portal. 

Martavius French has announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal. French’s announcement follows Isaac Washington, another one of the four players suspended indefinitely, announced his intentions to leave Tennessee yesterday. 

"Any of the guys that have had those issues here, no final word on any of that, yet," Heupel said about these players earlier this year. "We are going to stay with those kids like I told you in the beginning-- support those kids through the process. Once we have a final decision on all of those guys, we will communicate that. 

The other two players involved are Aaron Willis and Kaidon Salter. 

