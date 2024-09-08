Volunteer Country

Game Balls in Tennessee's Win Over NC State

Tennessee throttled NC State in the Duke Mayo Classic, here are the players that paved the way to the Vols Victory.

Blake Schowalter

Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) throws a pass at the NCAA College football game between Tennessee and NC State on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 in Charlotte, NC.
Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) throws a pass at the NCAA College football game between Tennessee and NC State on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 in Charlotte, NC. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Tennessee Volunteers faced their first ranked opponent of the season, No. 24 NC State. A pivotal 85-yard pick-six by Will Brooks in the second quarter shifted momentum, allowing the Volunteers to take control. Tennessee then unleashed 30 unanswered points, cruising to a dominant 51-10 victory over the Wolfpack.

Dylan Sampson-

The SEC's rushing leader picked up right were he left off against NC State, rushing for 132 yards and two touchdowns. Sampson's ability to open up the playbook for Josh Huepal's offense played a vital role for the Volunteers, putting

Nico Iamaleava-

After facing his first bout of adversity in a Volunteer uniform after throwing his first career interception early in the second half, Nico Iamaleava bounced back in dominant fashion. He finished the game with 211 passing yards, 65 rushing yards, and three total touchdowns, leading the Volunteers to a commanding 51-10 victory.

Will Brooks-

Will Brooks delivered a game-changing play for the Volunteers, swinging the momentum with an 85-yard pick-six in the second quarter. From that point on, it was all Tennessee, as the Vols went on a scoring spree in the second half, racking up 30 unanswered points.

Published |Modified
