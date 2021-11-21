Game Balls: Tennessee-South Alabama

On Saturday, the Tennessee Volunteers (5-5, 3-4 SEC) officially clinched bowl eligibility with a 60-14 win over South Alabama in Neyland Stadium.

Jabari Small was productive in the win, with three scores on the ground. Hendon Hooker rebounded after a subpar performance against Georgia last week, and the special teams unit made the play of the game right before halftime.

Tennessee did not let up at any moment in the game, and the Vols sit one game above .500 with an excellent opportunity to finish 7-5 with Vanderbilt on deck next week.

Below are the three Vols who earned game balls for their performance in Week 12.

Offense: Jabari Small (and the rest of the rushing attack)

Without Tiyon Evans against Georgia, Jabari Small had to take on the vaunted Bulldog front as the lone lead back last week, with Jaylen Wright serving in a reserve role. Small's day was not pretty, but the Memphis native got back on track with a big night against South Alabama.

Small rushed for 73 yards on 11 carries and two scores in the dominant win. Small has dealt with injuries all year, but it seems like the sophomore is finally finding his footing at just the right time, with Evans potentially sidelined for the remainder of the season.

The rushing attack did well for Tennessee against the Jags, as freshman Jaylen Wright rumbled for 83 yards on 13 carries and a score. Freshman Len'Neth Whitehead also added 50 yards and a score on only three carries to the team's rushing total of 229 yards. It's not like South Alabama has a poor rushing defense, either, as the Jaguars ranked 22nd in the nation in rushing defense before this game.

The total marks the third-best on the season for Small, and it brings his season stats to 99 carries for 509 yards and five touchdowns.

Defense: Roman Harrison

Roman Harrison had a season-best six tackles against South Alabama and was tied for second on the team. Harrison saw the field plenty against the Jaguars, as game script and opponent allowed the junior, who typically serves in a bench role, plenty of opportunities to get playing time.

Harrison also recorded a tackle-and-a-half for loss and one quarterback hit, as the Bainbridge, Georgia, native was critical in pressuring South Alabama quarterback Desmond Trotter.

Honorable Mentions:

Trevon Flowers.- Had a key sack early that forced a turnover on downs for the Jaguars.

Kurott Garland- Had a safety in the fourth quarter to put the Vols up 58-14. The safety marks Tennessee's second of the season. Before Tennessee's safety against Ole Miss, the Vols had been on a six-year safety drought.

(Then, the Vols got another safety due to a South Alabama blunder to make it 60-14)

Special Teams/Player of the Game: Velus Jones Jr.

Velus Jones Jr. may have had the play of the year for Tennessee football. Right before halftime, No. 1 took a kickoff 96 yards to the house to put his team up 35-7.

(See play below)

This season, Jones Jr. has been electric for the Vols on special teams, averaging 24.12 yards per kickoff return heading into this game.

(See tweet below)

In addition, Velus Jones Jr. is now first among active FBS players in terms of total kickoff return yards with 2,851 after Saturday's game.

The senior is now averaging 28.1 yards per return, still a league-best.

Jones finished his impressive night in Neyland with the lone kickoff return for 96 yards and a score along with three punt returns for 47 yards, his long going for 33.

Notice Velus also notches player of the game honors, a title typically not mentioned in this piece but one Jones deserves.

The dynamic Alabama native added a team-leading six catches for 103 yards on offense to make for an incredible night for No. 1. His receiving totals against South Alabama bring his season totals to exactly 50 catches for 700 yards and six touchdowns. All totals are second on the team to Cedric Tillman.

The Vols will take on SEC East foe Vanderbilt in Neyland Stadium next Saturday at 3:45 p.m. ET for the final game of the regular season.

