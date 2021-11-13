Halftime Thoughts: No. 1 Georgia 24, Tennessee 10

At the half, Tennessee trails Georgia 24-10.

Here are a couple thoughts from the first 30 minutes between the Vols and the Dawgs:

Vols' Offense Dooming Their Defense? A Rarity, But Still Concerning

Through most of the first half, the Vols' defense played admirably. They allowed Georgia to convert just one of their first four third-down attempts, with the one successful play leading to a 39-yard touchdown sprint from James Cook.

In the second quarter, UT's defense began to struggle more -- and the crumbling began because of Tennessee's offense.

After Hooker missed a wide-open Jones on a deep route early, he regrouped to lead Tennessee to a 10-7 lead before Georgia responded to tie the score at 10.

And judging by the way the game had gone, one would think the Vols would have driven down to score.

Instead, the Virginia Tech transfer fired a second-quarter interception -- his third pick of the season -- and the Bulldogs marched 40 yards in five plays to take their first lead of the night, 17-10.

Hooker continued to miss after the interception, as he tossed a wild pass on an out route before missing Ramel Keyton on a sideline route. So far he is 15-for-23 for a touchdown and an interception, and the Vols will need him to be even better considering JaVonta Payton is out for the remainder of the game.

Payton left in the first half with an upper body injury.

Containing Cook and Bennett Essential for Second Half

Earlier this week, Tennessee's coaches kept mentioning how lethal Georgia's quarterback could be with his feet.

So far, they have been right. Bennett's legs came through on the conversion that led to Cook's first-quarter touchdown run, and he followed Hooker's pick with a nine-yard touchdown scamper to notch the Bulldogs' first lead of the night.

Moreover, Bennett hasn't just been good with his legs. He fired a 23-yard touchdown pass to James Cook with 37 seconds left in the half.

So far, Bennett is 12-for-21 with 154 yards and a passing touchdown. He also has five carries for 32 yards and a score.

Cook, meanwhile, has six carries for 78 yards and a rushing touchdown with two receptions for 35 yards and another score.

Containing those two will be essential for a Vols team that had plenty of momentum in the first half, but fell apart in the second quarter.