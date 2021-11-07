Halftime Thoughts: Tennessee-Kentucky

Tennessee and Kentucky are locked in battle at Kroger Field with the score 24-21 Vols at half. Below are my halftime thoughts.

Fast Start

This goes without saying, and it has been a theme for Tennessee this season. The Vols are averaging the most first-quarter points of any team in the country. Tonight's 75-yard touchdown on play one certainly helped that. This game is going to wage on into the second half and Kentucky will have success grinding the rushing attack and the clock. Tennessee has to capitalize off spotting themselves seven points on play one, by getting Kentucky off the field to start the second half and keeping that defense on its heels. Tennessee's finish to the half was huge to get points after being backed up third and long.

Tackling Issues

At all three levels, especially on Kentucky's opening series, Tennessee struggled to tackle and allowed Smoke and the Wildcats skill players to earn serious yards after contact. This has to be fixed in the second half or the Wildcats will control the pace of the game and keep Heupel's office stagnant on the sideline.

Defensive Line

I can assure you Rodney Garner is not happy with his group. They got manhandled upfront in the first half. Tennessee has to do a better job of not getting blown back and allowing its linebackers to run and make plays. When clean, Aaron Beasley and Jeremy Banks have been solid in run support, but they have not been clean often.

Heupel's Playcalling

Tennessee has an obvious advantage in the passing game and Josh Heupel really fomationed Kentucky to death in the first half. He spaced the Wildcats out and used the speed on the edge to his advantage. Tennessee has to get a rushing attack going in the second half to sustain drives and let the defense breath a little bit, unless they can create explosives every time. I continue to remain impressed by His playcalling. Late in that half, Tennessee had Jacob Warren down the seam and Hooker missed him and had to run. Tennessee came right back to it out of a wrinkle formation and scored. Sometimes it is best to be simple, and Heupel just goes with the flow of the game. The last drive of the half was one of the most efficient drives to end a half that I can remember at Tennessee in quite sometime.

Special Teams/Turnover

The Vols have to create an advantage in one of these areas here to win this game, in my opinion. Probably goes without saying. Kentucky missed a field goal in the first half which helped. A nice punt from Paxton Brooks helped flip the field as well, but if Tennessee can make Kentucky punt, they need to create something in this phase of the game. The kick at the end of the half was huge for the Vols.