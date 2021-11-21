Halftime Thoughts: Tennessee-South Alabama

At the half, Tennessee leads South Alabama 35 to 7.

Here are my thoughts from the first 30 minutes of action:

Cade Mays injury -- something to watch for a newly healthy unit

Early on Tennessee's first possession of the night, senior offensive lineman Cade Mays went down with an injury. He tried to limp off the field, then fell before he could get to the sideline.

Both Mays and his brother, Cooper Mays, have dealt with injuries this year, and each one's suffering has played a part of UT's newly healthy -- yet previously decimated -- offensive line.

After the elder Mays brother went down, Tennessee continued its march toward the end zone with Dayne Davis at the right tackle spot.

While Mays' presence might not be essential for the Vols to win against South Alabama or Vanderbilt, one would hope that the Kingston native will be able to return to action this season -- especially if UT can clinch bowl eligibility tonight or next week.

Rushing attack staying strong without Tiyon Evans

Despite Tiyon Evans being out for tonight's game after an undisclosed injury kept him limited at practice, the Vols have maintained a solid presence on the ground.

Jabari Small plowed into the end zone on the first drive of the night, while Jaylen Wright sliced into the end zone on Tennessee's second score of the game.

UT has 114 rushing yards, as Small and Wright have combined for 12 carries, 99 yards and two touchdowns.

Jaguar success comes at Warren Burrell's expense

Earlier this year, Tennessee fans found out they wouldn't see a familiar face against South Alabama. The Jaguars' starter was the same Jake Bentley who played for South Carolina -- and ripped UT's secondary to shreds -- when he was just 17. But Bentley suffered a knee injury that sidelined him for tonight's matchup.

So, for the latter part of this year, USA has turned to Desmond Trotter. And so far in Knoxville, Trotter has performed fairly well.

He hit Jalen Wayne for a 28-yard gain in the first quarter before picking on Warren Burrell again for a 37-yard pass to Jalen Tolbert, who caught the ball one-handed.

The Jaguars parlayed the drive well into Tennessee territory, and they went over Burrell again late in the first half.

Following a UT score, South Alabama drove deep into the Vols' red zone again. Trotter connected again with Tolbert to put USA inside the 5-yard-line, and the Jaguars' quarterback connected with his tight end to put South Alabama on the board.

Third-down struggles and fourth-down woes

In several games this year, Tennessee's defense has struggled on third down. Not tonight, though -- the Jags are just 1 of 8 in those attempts.

Still, South Alabama coach Kane Wommack has continued to gamble, and it's paid off. USA is 3-of-4 on fourth down tonight, with one crucial miss.

After Trotter moved the Jaguars to the UT 5-yard-line, the Vols stifled South Alabama on two occasions.

Tim Banks dialed up a fourth-down blitz that brought Trevon Flowers off the edge, and Tennessee regained possession after avoiding a scare.

When the Jaguars took the ball back, though, they drove into UT territory again for the aforementioned score -- which came on USA's lone third-down conversion of the half.

Record-notching Vols strike again

But between that success and Tennessee's defensive stop, UT mounted an eight-play, 87-yard touchdown drive capped by a 27-yard strike from Hendon Hooker to Cedric Tillman

The pass sent the Vols to a 21-0 lead after the PAT, but it also put Tennessee's QB at a 10-game streak with at least one passing touchdown in each matchup. Per Tennessee Athletics, that ties for sixth-most in school history and marks the first such occasion since Tyler Bray notched the same feat in the 2010-2011 season.

Hooker wasn't the only Vol to tie a record, though. Tillman's catch gave him at least one touchdown grab in each of the Vols' last five games -- the longest streak since Josh Malone did the same thing in 2016.

Hooker followed suit with another touchdown pass later in the quarter, this time to Princeton Fant on a 24-yard score.

Velus Jones electrifies for final points of the period

Following the Jaguars' touchdown, Tennessee didn't take long to return the favor. Velus Jones Jr. weaved 96 yards for an electrifying return, putting UT up 35-7 at the break.