Hendon Hooker Named SEC Offensive Player of the Week

Possibly the most significant reason Tennessee's offense is playing at a high level is Virginia Tech transfer senior quarterback Hendon Hooker, and his performance in Lexington on Saturday night may have been the best of his career. He led his team to a thrilling 45-42 road win, the first road win against an opponent ranked inside the top 20 for the Vols in 31 games. The Vols' starting quarterback threw for 316 yards and four touchdowns, both career-highs, on 15 completions.

Hendo Cinco's electric performance did not go unnoticed, as the SEC declared him SEC Offensive Player of the Week. (See below)

Hooker added 41 yards rushing on 11 carries to his passing totals, making for 357 total yards against the Wildcats.

Tennessee ran 52 fewer plays than the Wildcats, but Hooker's offense averaged a staggering 11.52 yards per play compared to Kentucky's 6.2 yards per play. Hooker was key in Josh Heupel's first SEC-ranked win of his career, and the Vols' 45 points were the most against a ranked opponent on the road since October 7, 2006, against No. 10 Georgia, according to UT Athletics.

While Hooker did lose a fumble on a miscommunication with running back Jabari Small in the backfield, Hooker stayed flawless through the air with no interceptions and a 75% completion percentage.

Hooker tossed two touchdowns of 70+ yards in the first four plays against Kentucky, a feat that a Tennessee quarterback has not accomplished since 2000. Hooker is also the only quarterback in the SEC to throw two 70+ yard touchdowns in a game against a conference opponent. The Greensboro, North Carolina, native is now tied for first in the nation with most 70-plus yard touchdown passes with four. No. 5 also moved to 10th place on Tennessee's all-time single-season passing touchdowns list with 21, passing VFL Peyton Manning's total of 20 in 1996.

Lastly, Hooker is the first player since former Tennessee quarterback Jarret Guarantano to earn SEC Offensive Player of the Week honors. JG received the award on November 25, 2019.

Hooker joins three Vols to earn SEC weekly honors this season. (See below)

Brandon Turnage (SEC Defensive Player of the Week–October 11)

Cade Mays (SEC Offensive Lineman Player of the Week–October 4 and November 8)

Len'Neth Whitehead (SEC Freshman of the Week–October 4)

Hooker and the Vols will battle the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs this Saturday, November 13, at 3:30 p.m. ET in Neyland Stadium.

