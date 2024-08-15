Hendon Hooker Returns to Practice
Hendon Hooker returned to practice after suffering a concussion in week one of the preseason.
Hendon Hooker opened his 2024 preseason campaign with a strong performance, completing 5 of 9 passes for 36 yards and rushing for 34 yards on four attempts. Hooker's night was highlighted by a powerful run where he lowered his shoulder, trucking Giants safety Gervarrius Owens. However, Hooker's night was cut short after only two drives due to a concussion suffered late in the third quarter.
The former Tennessee Volunteer returned to practice on Wednesday after clearing concussion protocol. Upon his return, Hooker led the second-team offense as he continues his battle for the backup quarterback position with Nate Sudfeld. After practice, Hooker acknowledged the need to slide more, saying, "My mom is a huge fan of sliding; I always hear it from her, and now the coaches are on me as well." Hooker said.
Thursday’s game marked Hooker’s first appearance since Nov. 19, 2022, when he tore his ACL against South Carolina during his final college season. Lions head coach Dan Campbell noted after Wednesday's practice that there’s a "good chance" Hooker will play in Saturday’s preseason game against the Chiefs.
