Heupel: Vols RB Wright 'Performed Extremely Well' In Late Game Situation

Tennessee has played multiple third-string running backs this fall. Marcus Pierce, Len'Neth Whitehead and Jaylen Wright have all seen their opportunities as the season has waged on and injuries have plagued the group to an extent.

Wright, the youngster of the group, got the early touches behind the 1-2 punch of Tiyon Evans and Jabari Small in the first couple of games, then, Pierce saw an increase in workload, while Whitehead came on and won Freshman of the Week with a career day against Missouri.

But with Evans and Small sidelined as the Vols were locked in a shootout with Kentucky, it was Wright who got the critical carries to help Tennessee control the clock and sustain a drive that chewed some time off the clock.

Following the game, Josh Heupel praised the young freshman for his ability to come off the bench and get in a groove as he did.

"A guy that has been banged up a little bit," Heupel stated. "Just tried to work himself back into it. This week he finally got himself in a position where he’s healthy. His ability to go out there and execute, not playing a lot early in the football game, it’s hard to just get thrown out there in the middle of the game."

"I thought he adjusted to the speed of it, made really good decisions," Heupel continued. "(He) hit Hendon on the one, where Hendon is taking a quick-game throw out there to JaVonta, I believe. But overall he executed and performed extremely well. Did a great job taking care of the football, too."

While Wright's patience and ability to see and hit the hole stands out from his individual performance, the trust that Tennessee had to not shy away from giving him the ball late in the game is a testament to the trust they already have in the youngster. considering he did not touch the ball until the fourth quarter, and at one point, Tennessee handed it to him on six out of eight plays.

On seven carries, Wright totaled 50 yards, including a 21-yard long, both of which were career-highs at Tennessee.