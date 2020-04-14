Volunteer Country
Two NFL Greats Share High Praise for Trey Smith

Matthew Ray

Trey Smith made an emotional announcement to return to Tennessee. “I made up my mind and don’t expect to ever look back," Smith said. "I’m going to stay at the University of Tennessee.” Smith quoted Peyton Manning, as he ended the announcement, which focused on the wishes of his late mother, Dorsetta Smith. 

Smith's draft stock has been combed over with a fine-tooth comb, not because of his on-field ability, but the lingering blood clot issues that have hindered his career at Tennessee to an extent. 

However, two NFL greats have high praise for Smith, and believe he could be the top OL prospect in the draft. 

Pro Football Hall of Fame Member, Gil Brandt, had very high praise for Smith on Twitter. His tweet is featured below: 

Cornelius Bennett, the father of current Tennessee Volunteer, Kivon Bennett, also chimed in on Smith's ability. 

Bennett was the number two pick in the 1987 NFL draft. He would go on to be a five-time Pro Bowler, three-time All-Pro selection, and two-time AFC Defensive Player of the Year. His most successful stint was with the Buffalo Bills, as he is a selectee of their 50th Anniversary team.

Smith will anchor an offensive line that could be the best in the SEC this fall, as he returns for his Senior Season. 

