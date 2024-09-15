How Much Tennessee Paid Kent State in Saturday's 71-0 Blowout Win
Here's how much Tennessee paid Kent State to play in Saturday night's dominant 71-0 victory.
Tennessee made a historic return to Neyland in Week three, racking up 71 points and setting multiple program records in a dominant win over Kent State. All aspects of the game were clicking, as the Volunteers’ offense topped 50 points for the third straight game—a first in school history. Leading the way was SEC rushing leader Dylan Sampson, who totaled 101 yards and four touchdowns, tying the program’s single-game rushing touchdown record, all in just one half of play.
But how much did Saturday's blowout cost Tennessee? The Volunteers paid Kent State $1.35 million to come out to rocky top for the 71-0 blowout. "Pay-for-play" games are common in college football, where smaller programs receive substantial payouts to take on powerhouse teams. In exchange, Tennessee bolstered its national standing, moving up one spot to No. 6 in the country.
The Volunteers now turn their attention to conference play as they head to Memorial Stadium to face the Oklahoma Sooners. Oklahoma is coming off a decisive 51-3 win over Temple but has yet to face a challenging opponent like Tennessee, who continues to strengthen with each passing week. Week four's matchup will also serve as the Sooners' first SEC game since joining the conference on July 1.
