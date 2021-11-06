How Tennessee Opponents Fared in Week 9

Coming into the 2021 season, the Tennessee Volunteers were projected to have the 21st toughest schedule in college football. Each week we will look at how the Vols opponents fared and where their record stands.

Week nine may have been the Vols bye week, but their 2021 opponents saw plenty of exciting action in week nine, including an impactful blowout and a surprising upset on Halloween Eve.

Week 1 Opponent Bowling Green

Scot Loeffler's Falcons bested the Buffalo Bulls on the road, thwarting a second-half comeback from Buffalo to secure their third win on the season. The win marks Bowling Green's first since September, bringing their record to 3-6. Despite the win, the Falcons remain last in the MAC East but are only two games worse than the MAC East leader, Kent State, in terms of overall record.

Week 2 Opponent Pitt

The Panthers could not keep the hot streak going after winning a big game against Clemson in Week eight. Pat Narduzzi's squad lost to the unranked Miami (FL.) 38-34 at home, dropping Pitt's record to 6-2. Despite the loss, Pittsburgh remains the top team in the ACC Coastal division, controlling their destiny for an ACC Championship appearance against the presumptive Atlantic representative Wake Forest.

Week 3 Opponent Tennessee Tech

The Golden Eagles held their bye in Week nine and will take on Murray State in Week 10. Tech remains 3-5 and fifth in the Ohio Valley Conference.

Week 4 Opponent Florida

Like many other opponents this season, Florida got smacked around by Georgia to the tune of a 34-7 beatdown. The Gators lost their second straight and fourth on the year, dropping them to 4-4, good enough for a four-way tie for third in the SEC East with Tennessee, Mizzou and South Carolina in terms of overall record, but Florida is half a game behind Tennessee in terms of conference record. The Gators have been on a steady decline since losing to Kentucky in an upset, but a get-right game against South Carolina is up next for Dan Mullen's squad.

Week 5 Opponent Missouri

Mizzou thwarted an upset bid from the Vanderbilt Commodores, winning 37-28 and outscoring Vandy 13-7 in the final quarter. Vanderbilt kept it close with a struggling Tigers team for the majority of the outing, but Eliah Drinkwitz secured a much-needed for his team to get back to .500. It likely will not last long, though, as the Tigers will make a trip to Athens, Georgia to play the No. 1 ranked Bulldogs in Week 10. Mizzou is currently 4-4 and tied for third in the SEC East as far as an overall record but sits fifth due to a 1-3 conference record.

Week 6 Opponent South Carolina

In Week nine, South Carolina held their bye, and the 4-4 Gamecocks will host the Florida Gators in Week 10. South Carolina is tied for the third-best overall record in the SEC East, but the Gamecocks' poor 1-4 conference record has them sixth in the division.

Week 7 Opponent Ole Miss

Ole Miss traveled to Auburn to take on the Tigers and lost 31-20. Unfortunately for the Rebels, star quarterback and Heisman candidate left in the first half with an injury. Despite Corral's return to the game, it did not seem he was 100%, and the Rebels could not mount a comeback in the second half. Ole Miss hosts Liberty for a Week 10 matchup between two of the nation’s top quarterbacks in Malik Willis and Matt Corral, who will be active after avoiding serious injury against the Tigers in Week nine. Ole Miss dropped to 6-2 with the loss, and the Rebels are third in the SEC West.

Week 8 Opponent Alabama

Alabama came in at No. 2 in the first College Football Playoff Rankings on Tuesday, as the 7-1 Crimson Tide have been dominant all season other than a loss to Texas A&M in Week seven. Like Tennessee, Alabama held their bye week in Week nine after beating the Vols 52-24 in Week eight. The Tide are slated to host LSU for a Week 10 rivalry matchup.

Week 10 Opponent Kentucky

Despite coming off a bye, the Wildcats were upset by Mississippi State in Starksville, 31-17. Kentucky entered Week nine 6-1, but the Bulldogs held Kentucky's starting quarterback Will Levis to 150 yards passing and forced him to throw three interceptions. The dominant defensive outing and ability to put up points on a solid Wildcats defense from Mississippi State led to a Bulldog win. The loss drops Kentucky to 6-2 with a 4-2 conference record, but the Wildcats are still second in the SEC East. A date with Tennessee is on the horizon for the battle of the border, and Tennessee enters Week 10 rested, healthy and hungry after last year's 34-7 humiliation.

Week 11 Opponent Georgia

Georgia drubbed rival Florida 34-7, further asserting themselves as the best team in the country. The Bulldogs are 8-0 and host the ho-hum Missouri Tigers in Week 10.

Week 12 Opponent South Alabama

The South Alabama Jaguars hosted the Arkansas State Red Wolves and won 31-13. The divisional matchup was not close throughout, as the Jaguars jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. The win gives South Alabama a 5-3 record, good enough for second in the Sun Belt Group B.

Week 13 Opponent Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt lost yet another SEC matchup to Mizzou. The Commodores made things interesting for three quarters, as the Tigers were only leading by three heading into the fourth quarter. However, the 'Dores could not seal the deal, and Vanderbilt dropped to a 2-7, 0-5 SEC record. Vanderbilt will not play in Week 10 due to a bye, and the Commodores will host Kentucky in Week 11.

Combined record from opponents in Week 9: 4-5

Did you know VR2 on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

VR2 on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.