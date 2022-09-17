How to Watch, Listen: No. 15 Tennessee Vols vs. Akron Zips

No. 15 Tennessee is set to face off against Akron on Saturday in Neyland Stadium at 7 p.m. ET.

The Vols will look to use this week's contest to fix issues and build more momentum looking towards the Florida game next week.

How to Watch

SECN+/ESPN+; 7 p.m. ET as this is Tennessee’s ESPN premium games, this is the only available place to stream the game.

How to Listen

Tennessee's official radio broadcast on the Vol Network (Local: WIVK-FM 107.7/WNML-FM 99.1) over 64 stations across the state of Tennessee and the southeast, UTsports.com, the Tennessee Athletics App, SiriusXM (Sirius Ch. 138, XM Ch. 190, Internet Ch. 961) and the Varsity App.

Live audio stream of the broadcast will also be available on UTSports.com​ and the Official Gameday App.