How To Watch, Listen, Stream: Tennessee-Kentucky

Tennessee (4-4, 2-3) will travel to a hostile Kroger Field on Saturday Night to take on the No.18 Kentucky Wildcats (6-2, 4-2). The Vols are coming off an open week, while the Wildcats are licking their wounds after getting thrashed last weekend by Mississippi State. If you cannot attend Saturday night's game, we have you covered on how to watch, listen or stream.

Game 9: Tennessee Volunteers at Kentucky Wildcats



Date: Saturday, November 6th



Time: 7:00 p.m. ET



Location: Lexington, Kentucky



Stadium: Kroger Field



TV: ESPN2



Online Streaming: Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Radio: Tennessee’s official radio broadcast on the Vol Network will be on WIVK-FM 107.7/WNML-FM 99. and satellite radio Sirius XM. Also, a live audio stream of the broadcast will also be available on UTSports.com​

Opening line per SI Sportsbook: Tennessee -1

Series: Tennessee leads the all-time series Tennessee 81–26–9. Tennessee has not dropped back to back games against the Wildcats since 1976-77

Last time out: The Wildcats routed the Volunteers at Neyland Stadium 34-7. For Tennessee, the loss was a major turning point in the Jeremy Pruitt tenure.