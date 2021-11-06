Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    How To Watch, Listen, Stream: Tennessee-Kentucky

    Tennessee (4-4, 2-3) will travel to a hostile Kroger Field on Saturday Night to take on the No.18 Kentucky Wildcats (6-2, 4-2). The Vols are coming off an open week, while the Wildcats are licking their wounds after getting thrashed last weekend by Mississippi State. If you cannot attend Saturday night's game, we have you covered on how to watch, listen or stream.

    Game 9: Tennessee Volunteers at Kentucky Wildcats

    Date: Saturday, November 6th

    Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    Location: Lexington, Kentucky

    Stadium: Kroger Field

    TV: ESPN2

    Online Streaming: Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Radio: Tennessee’s official radio broadcast on the Vol Network will be on WIVK-FM 107.7/WNML-FM 99. and satellite radio Sirius XM. Also, a live audio stream of the broadcast will also be available on UTSports.com

    Opening line per SI Sportsbook: Tennessee -1

    Series: Tennessee leads the all-time series Tennessee 81–26–9. Tennessee has not dropped back to back games against the Wildcats since 1976-77

    Last time out: The Wildcats routed the Volunteers at Neyland Stadium 34-7. For Tennessee, the loss was a major turning point in the Jeremy Pruitt tenure. 

