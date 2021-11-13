Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    How to Watch, Listen: Tennessee-Georgia

    How to watch, listen or stream the Tennessee Volunteers vs. the Georgia Bulldogs
    Author:

    Tennessee (5-4, 3-3) will begin its three-game home stand to end the season with its toughest test of 2021 as No.1 Georgia(9-0, 7-0) comes to Knoxville on Saturday. The Bulldogs are coming off a dominant home win over Missouri, while Tennessee is coming off a 45-42 shootout victory against Kentucky in Lexington. Below is all the information you need to be able to watch, listen, or stream Saturday's game. 

    Game 10: Tennessee Volunteers vs Georgia Bulldogs

    Date: Saturday, November 13th

    Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

    Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

    Stadium: Neyland Stadium

    TV: CBS

    Online Streaming: Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Read More

    Radio: Tennessee’s official radio broadcast on the Vol Network will be on WIVK-FM 107.7/WNML-FM 99. and satellite radio Sirius XM. Also, a live audio stream of the broadcast will also be available on UTSports.com

    Opening line per SI Sportsbook: Georgia -20.5

    Series: Georgia leads the all-time series 25-23-2. Tennessee holds the longest win streak at nine games from 1989-1999, while Georgia own a current four-game winning streak. The Vols hold the largest margin of victory at 46-0 in 1936. 

    Last time out: Tennessee struck early last season in a wet game in Athens in large part due to a fumble recovery for a touchdown. However, after going to the locker room with a half-time deficit, the Bulldogs would lock ing and  go on to win 44-21 and spoil Tennessee's upset bid. 

    Did you know VR2 on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

    VR2 on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

    You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

    Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

    Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

    Neyland Stadium
    Football

    How to Watch, Listen: Tennessee-Georgia

    42 seconds ago
    278512_20200105_WB_Kentucky_KL_033
    Women's Basketball

    Just In: Rae Burrell Does Not Have ACL Injury

    31 minutes ago
    USATSI_16688164_168390308_lowres
    Football

    Everything Kirby Smart Said About Tennessee This Week

    5 hours ago
    46176C66-1F91-4AF2-BBDA-907D5DF78CED
    Football

    Look: Vols Announce Alternate Uniform Combo for Homecoming Clash Against No. 1 Georgia

    23 hours ago
    Nov11_VictorBailey
    Men's Basketball

    Watch: Rick Barnes, Victor Bailey Jr. Discuss Beginning of the Season With Media

    Nov 11, 2021
    USATSI_17112151_168390308_lowres
    Football

    Volunteer Country on SI Podcast: Recruiting Updates, Tennessee-Georgia Preview

    Nov 11, 2021
    KNOXVILLE, TN - August 12, 2021 - Head Coach Josh Heupel of the Tennessee Volunteers during 2021 Fall Camp practice in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Caleb Jones/Tennessee Athletics
    Football

    Everything Josh Heupel Said in Thursday's Press Conference

    Nov 11, 2021
    FD39xWhWQAcZJdq
    Women's Basketball

    Overtime: Final Thoughts From Lady Vols Win Over Southern Illinois

    Nov 11, 2021