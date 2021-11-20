How to Watch, Listen: Tennessee-South Alabama

Tennessee (5-5, 3-4) will host South Alabama (5-5) tonight in a match-up that will feature two teams vying for bowl eligibility. Below is information on how to watch, listen and stream the second to last game of the year.

Game 11: Tennessee Volunteers vs South Alabama Jaguars

Date: Saturday, November 20th



Time: 7:30 p.m. ET



Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Stadium: Neyland Stadium



TV: ESPNU



Radio: Tennessee’s official radio broadcast on the Vol Network will be on WIVK-FM 107.7/WNML-FM 99. and satellite radio Sirius XM. Also, a live audio stream of the broadcast will also be available on UTSports.com​

Opening line per SI Sportsbook: Tennessee -27.5

Series: Tennessee leads the all-time series 1-0.

Last time out: Tennessee and South Alabama have only met on the field one time ever. The Vols came out on top 31-24 in 2013. The Vols took a 24-7 lead to the intermission, but South Alabama used turnovers to their favor in the second half to make it a one score game. Justin Worley threw three interceptions during the matchup.

