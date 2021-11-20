Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    How to Watch, Listen: Tennessee-South Alabama

    Tennessee (5-5, 3-4) will host South Alabama (5-5) tonight in a match-up that will feature two teams vying for bowl eligibility. Below is information on how to watch, listen and stream the second to last game of the year. 

    Game 11: Tennessee Volunteers vs South Alabama Jaguars

    Date: Saturday, November 20th

    Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

    Stadium: Neyland Stadium

    TV: ESPNU

    Online Streaming: Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Radio: Tennessee’s official radio broadcast on the Vol Network will be on WIVK-FM 107.7/WNML-FM 99. and satellite radio Sirius XM. Also, a live audio stream of the broadcast will also be available on UTSports.com

    Opening line per SI Sportsbook: Tennessee -27.5

    Series: Tennessee leads the all-time series 1-0.

    Last time out: Tennessee and South Alabama have only met on the field one time ever. The Vols came out on top 31-24 in 2013. The Vols took a 24-7 lead to the intermission, but South Alabama used turnovers to their favor in the second half to make it a one score game. Justin Worley threw three interceptions during the matchup.

