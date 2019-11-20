How to Watch: Tennessee (5-5) at Missouri (5-5)

Tennessee heads into hostile territory for the second consecutive game as it takes on Missouri at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.

Looking to extend their three-game win streak, the Vols (5-5) are riding high following a comeback victory over Kentucky in Lexington on Nov. 9. Before that, UT easily dispatched South Carolina and UAB at Neyland Stadium by a combined margin of 71-28.

Having fallen to the Tigers (5-5) in consecutive meetings, Tennessee will be looking to put an end to its recent struggles at the hands of Barry Odom's team.

Here’s how you can follow along with the action from the comfort of your home:

TV: SEC Network (Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic). You can also stream the game on the WatchESPN app.

Radio: Vol Network (Bob Kesling, Tim Priest, Brent Hubbs) on WIVK-FM 107.7/WNML-FM 99.1.

National Radio: XM Channel 384.

Social Media: Twitter (@CorySanning, @VolMavenSI, @Vol_Football), Facebook (Tennessee Football).

Betting Line: As of Nov. 20, 5:00 p.m. ET -- Missouri -1

In the midst of a resurgence that has saw them win four of their last five, the Vols are now in a position to make a bowl game appearance for the first time under Jeremy Pruitt.

After opening the season 1-4 and suffering brutal losses to Georgia State and BYU, it appeared that Tennessee was on its way to perhaps the most abysmal season in program history.

It all hit rock-bottom when the Vols lost 34-3 to Florida in Gainesville.

Not due to the fact that Tennessee lost, it was how they lost. Jarrett Guarantano looked completely inept. The defense was helpless at stopping the Gators' onslaught.

Then Maurer was inserted into the starting lineup, which seemingly gave UT life against Georgia.

All that did was light a fire under Guarantano, who has turned back the clocks and carried the Vols on offense despite his blunder in Tuscaloosa.

Whether he'll start on Saturday or not has yet to be determined, as Pruitt would not provide an update on the quarterback situation on Wednesday. Either way, Tennessee is facing a tall task in facing Missouri's sixth-ranked pass defense.

The Tigers also rank 10th in the nation in total defense, arguably the most stout unit that UT has faced since taking on Alabama.

With just two games remaining in the regular season, the Vols would be giving themselves some breathing room if they're able to come out with a win on Saturday.

The only statistics that should matter to UT moving forward are those in the win/loss column, and even if it's not pretty, a victory in Columbia would be a step forward for a program that has struggled on the road recently.