Vol
Maven
Top Stories
Football
Men's Basketball
Women's Basketball

How to Watch: Tennessee (5-5) at Missouri (5-5)

Cory Sanning

Tennessee heads into hostile territory for the second consecutive game as it takes on Missouri at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.

Looking to extend their three-game win streak, the Vols (5-5) are riding high following a comeback victory over Kentucky in Lexington on Nov. 9. Before that, UT easily dispatched South Carolina and UAB at Neyland Stadium by a combined margin of 71-28. 

Having fallen to the Tigers (5-5) in consecutive meetings, Tennessee will be looking to put an end to its recent struggles at the hands of Barry Odom's team. 

Here’s how you can follow along with the action from the comfort of your home:

TV: SEC Network (Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic). You can also stream the game on the WatchESPN app.

Radio: Vol Network (Bob Kesling, Tim Priest, Brent Hubbs) on WIVK-FM 107.7/WNML-FM 99.1.

National Radio: XM Channel 384.

Social Media: Twitter (@CorySanning, @VolMavenSI, @Vol_Football), Facebook (Tennessee Football).

Betting Line: As of Nov. 20, 5:00 p.m. ET -- Missouri -1

In the midst of a resurgence that has saw them win four of their last five, the Vols are now in a position to make a bowl game appearance for the first time under Jeremy Pruitt.

After opening the season 1-4 and suffering brutal losses to Georgia State and BYU, it appeared that Tennessee was on its way to perhaps the most abysmal season in program history.

It all hit rock-bottom when the Vols lost 34-3 to Florida in Gainesville.

Not due to the fact that Tennessee lost, it was how they lost. Jarrett Guarantano looked completely inept. The defense was helpless at stopping the Gators' onslaught. 

Then Maurer was inserted into the starting lineup, which seemingly gave UT life against Georgia. 

All that did was light a fire under Guarantano, who has turned back the clocks and carried the Vols on offense despite his blunder in Tuscaloosa. 

Whether he'll start on Saturday or not has yet to be determined, as Pruitt would not provide an update on the quarterback situation on Wednesday. Either way, Tennessee is facing a tall task in facing Missouri's sixth-ranked pass defense.

The Tigers also rank 10th in the nation in total defense, arguably the most stout unit that UT has faced since taking on Alabama. 

With just two games remaining in the regular season, the Vols would be giving themselves some breathing room if they're able to come out with a win on Saturday. 

The only statistics that should matter to UT moving forward are those in the win/loss column, and even if it's not pretty, a victory in Columbia would be a step forward for a program that has struggled on the road recently. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bowden, Turner Cross 1,000-point Mark as No. 20 Tennessee routs Alabama State

Cory Sanning
0

Tennessee guards Lamonte Turner and Jordan Bowden both crossed the 1,000-point mark for their careers as the Vols routed Alabama State 76-41 at Thompson-Boling Arena on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Pember, James postgame vs. Alabama State

Cory Sanning
0

Tennessee freshmen Drew Pember and Josiah-Jordan James met with the media following the Vols' 76-41 win over Alabama State on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Tennessee coach Rick Barnes postgame vs. Alabama State

Cory Sanning
0

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes addressed the media following the Vols' 76-41 rout of Alabama State at Thompson-Boling Arena on Wednesday.

Live Updates: Alabama State (0-3) at No. 20 Tennessee (3-0)

Cory Sanning
0

Follow along with our live thread and join the discussion as 20th-ranked Tennessee hosts Alabama State at Thompson-Boling Arena.

VIDEO: Tennessee coach Kellie Harper postgame vs. Stetson

Cory Sanning
0

Tennessee Lady Vols coach Kellie Harper met with the media following UT's 73-46 win over Stetson on Tuesday at Thompson-Boling Arena.

VIDEO: Horston, Davis, Massengill postgame vs. Stetson

Cory Sanning
0

Jordan Horston, Rennia Davis and Jazmine Massengill addressed reporters following the Lady Vols' emphatic 73-46 win over Stetson on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Stetson coach Lynn Bria, forward Day'Neshia Banks postgame

Cory Sanning
0

Stetson women's basketball coach Lynn Bria and forward Day'Neshia Banks addressed reporters in Knoxville following Tennessee's emphatic win at home.

Davis, Horston’s First Half Dominance Propels No. 23 Tennessee past Stetson 73-46

Cory Sanning
0

Rennia Davis and Jordan Horston carried the load for Tennessee in the first half as it throttled Stetson 73-46 at Thompson-Boling Arena on Tuesday.

GAMEDAY Open Thread/Live Blog: Stetson (2-2) at No. 23 Tennessee (4-0)

Cory Sanning
0

Follow along with our live thread and join the discussion as the Lady Vols take on Stetson at Thompson-Boling Arena.

VIDEO: Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt's Monday press conference

Cory Sanning
1 0

Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt met with the media on Monday as the Vols begin their preparation for Missouri on Saturday.