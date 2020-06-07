Volunteer Country
Top Stories
VR2
Football
Men's Basketball

Returning Player Profile: Josh Palmer

CJ Eldridge

PLAYER PROFILE: Joshua Palmer

Position: Wide Receiver

Jersey Number: 5

Class: Senior

Height: 6’2

Weight: 200

Major: Business Finance & Marketing

Hometown: Brampton, Ontario, Canada

High School: St. Thomas Aquinas

AS A RECRUIT (class of 2017)

Palmer flew under the radar for most of his high school playing career, spending 3 seasons playing football in Canada. As a senior, he transferred to national high school powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. He finished high school ranked by the 247sports composite as a 3-Star recruit, listed

as the 836 ranked player nationally, the 121st best receiver and then 115th best player in Florida. He was also ranked as a 5.7 3-Star on rivals and the 179th best receiver in the nation per ESPN. Despite the low ranking, he blew up with offers late in his high school career, holding offers from schools such as UCLA, Michigan, Penn State, NC State and Nebraska. He was also garnering interest from Ohio State and USC. Palmer committed to Tennessee on June 1st, 2017 and was a late addition to the 2017 recruiting class.

CAREER

Palmer began his Tennessee career as a rotation guy, but saw more playing time as his freshman season progressed due to a pile up of injuries that included star receiver Jauan Jennings. As a freshman, he totaled 9 receptions for 98 yards but did not score a TD. He saw his receiving totals rise in his sophomore campaign as he was now listed as a starter in the slot, taking the role as the number 3 option at wideout. As a sophomore, Palmer had 23 receptions for 484 yards and 2 touchdowns, as well as 5 rushes for 27 yards and a touchdown on the ground. His junior year saw similar numbers as the entire starting WR core returned for that year. As a junior,  he totaled 34 receptions for 457 yards and 1 receiving TD. He also had his best career game in a dominating air attack performance at Missouri, totaling 6 catches for 124 yards in a 24-20 victory that saw he, Jauan Jennings and Marquez Callaway all go for over 100 receiving yards in the same game. Palmer decided to return for his senior year, and is expected to be the number 1 wide receiver on the depth chart, as well as a go to target and potential NFL draft prospect.

CAREER TOTALS:

Receptions: 66

Receiving yards: 1039

Yards per catch: 15.7

Receiving TDs: 3

Rushes: 8

Rush yards: 37

Rush TDs: 1

Yards per carry: 4.6

Longest career play: 53 yards

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Weekly Recruiting Chat

Matthew Ray

by

SethDaddy21

Robert Ayers Returns to Knoxville, Set to Join Local-Area Knoxville Catholic Football Staff

Tennessee Vol Standout Robert Ayers Will Now Join The Knoxville Catholic Football Staff

Matthew Ray

PFF Grades Jauan Jennings's 2019 Season Among Best in SEC in Past Two Seasons

Jauan Jennings 2019 Season receives high praise from PFF College football

Matthew Ray

A Look at Why Vols DT Target Page Remains a Key Piece to 2021 class

A look at what makes 2021 DT Payton Page so productive

Matthew Ray

A Look at Three Tennessee Freshmen Who Could Play a Major Role in 2020

These three freshmen will play a key role for the Tennessee Volunteers this fall

Matthew Ray

by

Jodean85

Watch: Vols Signees Start Arriving on Campus

Matthew Ray

Returning Player Profile: Trey Smith

Returning Player Profile: Trey Smith

CJ Eldridge

Vols Coaches, Players Address Community on National Crisis

Matthew Ray

Vol Legacy, Fast-Rising TE Bennett Christian Talks Tennessee Offer, Recruitment Surge

2022 TE Bennett Christian Talks Tennessee offer and more

Dale Dowden

93 Days Until Tennessee Football: A Look at the History of the Number

The countdown until the start of the 2020 season continues with our look at the history of number 93.

David May