Jacob Warren Returns For Fifth Season

Tennessee lost two players to the transfer portal on Wednesday. Wide receiver Walker Merrill and offensive tackle RJ Perry left the program for new landing spots, meaning they are down two potential playmakers in 2023.

The team got some good news that counteracted those departures in the afternoon. Tight end Jacob Warren will exercise his fifth season of eligibility and return to Knoxville to help reshape this offense.

He hauled in twelve passes for 163 yards in the 2022 season. Warren had 18 catches for 179 yards and three touchdowns in 2021, assuming some slack over the middle of the field when necessary.

Head coach Josh Heupel needs fixtures in his offense as they lose several top playmakers. Quarterback Hendon Hooker, wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, and others are on to the professional ranks, meaning Heupel must find new contributors.

While his offensive system is simple, it's predicted on intelligent football players who understand the terminology. Warren does and will be an asset to whoever is under center next season. Quarterback Joe Milton seems to be the early leader, but that battle hasn't officially been decided yet.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VolunteerCountry.