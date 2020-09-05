SI.com
Volunteer Country
Just In: Jacksonville Jaguars Release Josh Dobbs

Matthew Ray

It has already been a tough day for former Vols in the NFL, as the Ravens released Nigel Warrior and Eli Wolf, but the news out of Jacksonville may be the most shocking for the day.

247 Sports Alan Bell has reported that the Jacksonville Jaguars are releasing former Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Josh Dobbs.

The Jaguars traded for Dobbs almost one year ago in September, but he has had a limited role since given the emergence of Gardiner Minshew.

Dobbs was traded to the Jaguars by the Steelers who drafted him with the 135th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

The Steelers traded Dobbs for a fifth-round pick, and many believe that was a mistaken given their quarterback struggles in 2019.

Dobbs will likely not be on the market long before he is picked up by a team in need of a high-intelligence quarterback with the ability to adapt and pick up the playbook in a hurry.

Over the course of his career, Dobbs has only appeared in five regular-season games, and he has completed 6 of 12 passes for 50 yards and one interception.

It will be interesting to see what is next for Dobbs, who also spent time in a NASA externship this summer.

Football

