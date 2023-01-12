Skip to main content

Former Tennessee Target Enters Transfer Portal

Georgia corner Jaheim Singletary has entered the transfer portal. The former 5-star heavily considered Tennessee before joining the Bulldogs in Athens.

The transfer portal season is officially underway. The Georgia Bulldogs are off to a late start, as they were preparing for games later in the season than everyone else.

Many members of the red and black are beginning to hit the transfer portal. Corner Jaheim Singletary is one of those; the former consensus five-star entered his name in the portal on Thursday.

Singletary heavily considered Tennessee. He included them in his top eight schools, along with Georgia, Oklahoma, Florida, Clemson, Auburn, LSU, and Miami.

He then committed to Ohio State on January 2, 2022, in a move that surprised many across the recruiting world. That connection lasted only a short time, as he officially visited Georgia in June and decommitted from the Buckeyes a short time later.

Singletary hails from Jacksonville, Florida, and comes in at 6-1 and 175 lbs. While he has a slender frame, Singletary has excellent ball skills and loose hips.

The Volunteers are sure to be in contact. He is one of the best available defenders in the portal, as he still has four years of eligibility remaining. Singletary has a real chance of beginning a high-caliber college defensive back if he can add weight.

