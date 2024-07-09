James Pearce Given High Odds to Be No. 1 Overall Selection in 2025 NFL Draft
The Tennessee Volunteers haven't had a first round defender drafted in the NFL DRaft since Derek Barnett in 2017. They haven't had a No. 1 overall pick since 1998 NFL Draft when Peyton Manning was selected by the Indianapolis Colts. Both of those streaks could be broken this coming April when EDGE rusher James Pearce Jr. hears his name called.
Pearce is projected by many to be the No. 1 overall selection in the upcoming NFL Draft. ESPN Draft Analyst, Jordan Reid recently released an article projecting the odds that a player will be the No. 1 overall selection. James Pearce Jr received 15% odds from Reid, the second-highest of any player — behind Georgia's QB Carson Beck and tied with EDGE Mykel Williams.
Here's what Reid had to say about James Pearce Jr.
"At 6-foot-5 and 242 pounds, Pearce is an explosive threat off the edge. Last season, he had a 20.2% defensive pressure rate (third in FBS) and picked up 10 sacks and 18.5 tackles for loss across 13 games for the Vols. His burst and first-step quickness are hardly ever matched, but his true playing weight and overall consistency against the run at the point of attack are two factors that evaluators will be watching closely next season."
