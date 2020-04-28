Volunteer Country
Jauan Jennings Receives New Number in San Francisco

Dale Dowden

Jauan Jennings recently heard his name called in the 2020 NFL draft ,as he was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers. Jennings was taken as the 3rd-pick in the 7th round and was 217th overall.

Jennings leaves behind a 'dawg-like' mentality for future Vols to follow. Jennings did all of this while sporting the number 15 for the Vols. He left Knoxville as one of the all-time receivers in school history and shot up the record books his senior season. 

Jennings, now being in San Francisco, has a new number. He was assigned a number that donned the back of two all-pro NFL wide receivers in the past. Jennings will follow suit behind NFL greats such as Terrell Owen's and Aquan Bolden. Jauan "The Dawg" Jennings will wear the well-known number of eighty-one when he debuts for the 49ers.

If his career plays out close to the likes those two all-pro receivers, he will be one of the steals of the 2020 NFL draft and a guy people are talking about for years to come. 

