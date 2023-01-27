The College Gameday crew is coming to Knoxville, Tennessee. The Big 12/SEC Challenge will dominate the headlines as we delve into the heat of college basketball.

However, football season is always at the forefront of everyone's mind. According to Tennessee Football's Twitter account, quarterback Joe Milton will appear on College Gameday.

The show airs from 11:00 AM - 12:15 PM EST. Milton is the odds-on favorite to win the starting quarterback job next season, though freshman phenom Nico Iamaleava may have something to say about that.

Milton threw for ten touchdowns against zero interceptions in 2022, going undefeated as the starter when Hendon Hooker went down for the season. While inconsistencies plagued him at Michigan, Tennessee's offense has helped him settle in.

He enters the offseason with tons of hype. National analysts are projecting a "superstar" season, and he's even a Heisman dark horse on some betting websites.

While all those expectations are welcomed, they are merely expectations. Milton has a long road ahead before September, but his maturity and poise during his time on Rocky Top hint toward someone who will keep his head down and work to improve.

