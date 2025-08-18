Volunteer Country

Joey Aguilar Named Starting QB for Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar (6) speaks to the media during football media day, in Knoxville, Tennessee, July 29, 2025. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to reports, the Tennessee Volunteers are expected to name Joey Aguillar the starting quarterback for the start of the 2025 season. 

The Tennessee Volunteers are just 13 days away from the start of their 2025 regular season against Syracuse in Atlanta and now, they have officially named a starting quarterback, according to reports. 

As first reported by Volquest, sources have confirmed to Vols on SI that Joey Aguilar will start for the Vols against Syracuse. 

Following the departure of Nico Iamaleava this spring, the Vols added Aguilar out of the transfer portal and brought him in to compete with Jake Merklinger and George MacIntyre. After a contested battle with Merklinger, it’ll be Aguilar to start the season for the Vols. 

