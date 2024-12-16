Josh Heupel Calls on Tennessee Fans to Pack the Shoe for Playoff Showdown vs. Ohio State
Tennessee football and Ohio State brace for a playoff battle as Heupel rallies Vol fans to crash the party in Columbus.
In what promises to be one of the most anticipated matchups of the postseason, the Tennessee Volunteers and the Ohio State Buckeyes are set to clash in Columbus on Saturday night.
Both teams boast potent offenses and stout defenses, setting the stage for an electrifying game. However, an intriguing subplot is the potential fan turnout, with Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and Ohio State athletic director Ross Bjork both addressing the growing reports of Tennessee fans trying to take over the Shoe (the nickname for Ohio Stadium).
Speaking ahead of the game, Heupel emphasized the importance of preparation and the unique opportunity the playoff presents.
“Preparation has been good,” Heupel said. “We’ve got to continue that this week and get ready to go play our best football when we get up to Columbus. So great opportunity. Hope we see a bunch of our fans showing up as well.”
Heupel also encouraged fans to make the trip, calling it “a nice short drive” and “a great Christmas present.”
Ohio State’s athletic director Ross Bjork countered a couple of days ago with a rallying cry for Buckeye fans to protect their home-field advantage.
“What we need Buckeyes to do is wear scarlet, don’t sell your tickets, because Tennessee fans are rabid fans,” Bjork said. “They will invade the Shoe, so let’s make sure there’s not as much orange in there.”
As kickoff approaches, all eyes will be on Columbus, where two college football powerhouses collide with everything on the line. Judging by all the talk of a "Tennessee takeover," fan support could play a significant role in shaping the outcome of this College Football Playoff game.
