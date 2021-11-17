Josh Heupel Discusses South Alabama, Updates Injury Statuses and More on SEC Teleconference

Tennessee (5-5) will host South Alabama on Saturday Night with the opportunity to clinch a bowl game on the line. Head Coach Josh Heupel was on the SEC Teleconference today, and he talked about multiple topics, which you can read below.

OPENING STATEMENT

"Just finished up our Wednesday practice here. Good day on the grass. Obviously got another home game this week. Excited about the opportunity to go compete with our guys this week. South Alabama has done a really nice job defensively throughout the season. You look at them statistically and offensively, and it's been really efficient. It's our next opportunity, and we have to continue to improve and grow as a program. Excited about this one."

On Tiyon Evans's Status

"You know me, typically wait until the end of the week before we make a decision on any of our guys."

On Evans Potentially Being Done For The Season

"Don't believe that's the case."

On Jabari Small's Development

"I think as guys have been banged up and haven't been able to go, it limits you from seeing the growth on game day. Takes away some of their potential during the course of the week to grow, too, if they're not able to get a ton of practice reps. But like Jabari, we've seen him continue to grow just in our understanding of what we're doing, learning how to play the position with great pad level, being better in pass protection at times, too. I think a lot of times guys that don't have the ball in their hands is a lot of where they will grow. In particular, those skill guys that might be involved in pass protection. But Jabari has continued to grow throughout the course of the season. A young guy that, in my opinion, is only going to continue to get better. The offseason, I know I'm looking ahead when I say that, but him being able to pack on a few more pounds, being able to add strength and size to his frame, will be important to him."

On Tim Banks

"First of all, (there's) not a better person. Him and his wife are tremendous people that pour into our players. Tim's got a unique history. Long-time coordinator. The different places he's been, he's been able to put together a really unique package that is extremely flexible. Does an unbelievable job of teaching our players where they can understand the entirety of it. Really understand the concepts behind it.

"You've seen our defense continue to grow throughout the course of the season. For him, starting in early February, the growth on that side of the ball. From before spring ball to spring ball, to who we are now, speaks extremely highly to who he is and what he's about. He is a tremendous leader, a great communicator and does a tremendous job with our defense."

On Recruiting Speed on Defense and Where That Stands As A Priority

"We need to continue to get faster, get longer and get bigger. That's the trifecta right there that we're trying to continue to recruit to. Obviously, our program, just being as low in scholarships as we are, the recruiting of this class will be important for guys to come in and compete immediately, guys that can develop inside of our program."

On The Energy From Fans At Neyland Stadium

"True home-field advantage. Knew that before I came here. Just the passion of our fanbase, and what game day looks like inside of that stadium, is as good as it is in college football. Our players have really enjoyed that. It's a group that is really prideful. But the fact that our fanbase has noticed the effort and strain and strides that our players have made, it's something that our players have really appreciated too We need it to be a great home-field advantage here this week. And the following week, we want that and need that and will feed off of that energy. It's important for us to continue to grow and compete the way that we have grown into competing every single week. I think that's really important that we finish the right way. It's something we talked about this week with our players. If I know these guys, they're going to come out with a ton of energy on Saturday."

On South Alabama's Desmond Trotter

"I think his ability to be extremely efficient in their offense. Tons of shifts, motions, and trying to create some window dressing to their base scheme. But he's getting his eyes in the right spot and has the ability to use his feet to make some plays too."

On Not Being Able to Sustain Early Offensive Success Againsst Georgia

"We got beat on a pass pro at running back. Got into a second-and-extremely long. Next drive, we got it going, and we throw a pick. The following drive, we miss a throw-and-catch on a critical third-and-4 when you have a chance to be right at midfield. Some of that is Georgia and some of that is us. I've said it before, when things are going well, they make it look easy to the observer because everyone is doing the right thing at the right time. When it's not, it's not all 11. It's typically one or two guys that aren't playing the way they need to. It's a good defense; give a ton of credit to them. There are just some things we need to do to be better in that for sure. You look at the second half; every drive ended in plus territory or in the red zone. We weren't able to finish those drives off. That's really the difference in the football game."