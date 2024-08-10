Josh Heupel Points To Standouts in First Scrimmage for Tennessee Vols
The Tennessee Volunteers enter the 2024 College Football season with several knowns around the roster. The know they are going to have a substantial pass rush. They know they are going to have an elite run game, and they know who their quarterback is going to be. What they don't have a full grasp on just yet is who the weapons around Nico Iamaleava are going to be.
“I thought Desean Bishop had a really nice night — efficient, effective, ran hard thought. He did a really nice job. I thought our wideouts did a good job of operation. Chris Brazzel, and Squirrel White obviously. But seeing Kaleb (Webb) out there competing, playing extremely well. I thought the quarterbacks operated really well for almost the entire night, so it was good work.”
Heuepel also gave credence to the level of play Ethan Davis has reached entering this season:
“Ethan did a really nice job. The tight ends in general handled themselves really well. Just from where we finished spring ball, how we started training camp to tonight, just continued growth from that entire group. Ethan Davis made some really nice plays over the middle of the football field. Excited about what he’s done, but also what the entire group has done.”
The Vols open their season August 31st inside Neyland Stadium against UT-Chattanooga before heading to Charlotte, North Carolina to take on NC State.
Other Tennessee News:
- Tony Vitello Turnaround Nothing Short of Brilliant for Tennessee Baseball
- Jaylen Williams Cuts Recruitment to Four Schools
- Tennessee Vols Football Could Make Playoff According to CFB Data Model
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.