Josh Heupel Provides Brief Update on Tennessee's Injury Status Ahead of Kentucky

Tennessee has been shorthanded on the field for a couple of weeks, with several key players sidelined due to various injuries, including Cade Mays, Elijah Simmons and Tiyon Evans. Josh Heupel has reiterated the use of the bye week to get healthy, and today, he provided a brief update on the status of these players heading into the game.

Despite not revealing too much, Heupel did sound more confident than he has in weeks past.

"I don't want to say anything concrete at this moment," Heupel said during his Monday press conference. "I do think all of those guys are leaning towards having the opportunity to play. We gave most of those guys the bulk of the time off last week. Seeing those guys back in the building today, moving around a little bit, we'll find out more when we get on the field here Tuesday, Wednesday. But I think those guys will have an opportunity to play."

The open date likely could not have come at a better time for the Vols, and Heupel admittedly believes that this open week was well-timed for his team.

"I mentioned it last week, big part of it was just getting our guys healthy," Heupel added. "I think we made some progress in that way during the bye week and looking forward to getting back on the field with the guys tomorrow and building towards game week. "I think (the open date) came out at a pretty good time for us," he said. "You're two-thirds of the way through the season. You guys know that we were banged up, at certain positions in particular. It was an opportunity for us to get healthy and move forward."

Evans has been Tennessee's leading rusher on the season, and he has emerged as one of the bright newcomers on the team. Mays and Simmons both returned to their starting roles for Tennessee on the field this fall, and the Vols will need to have them healthy to make a run down the stretch.

Kentucky is coming off an ugly loss on the road at Mississippi State, but Heupel knows the Wildcats are a well-coached, complete football team, which is why he will need his team healthy heading into Saturday night's matchup.

"We know that Kentucky's a really good football team," Heupel said. "Got a chance to watch some video on them last week. Obviously, our kids started today to kind of refresh the course, and we'll have to push in a great way. Know the product that they're going to put out there. They're big, strong, athletic, physical. They know their schemes offensively and defensively extremely well. Got out to a good start the other night, didn't finish it the way that they wanted to. Know that we're going to get a great effort from them. It's going to be a great environment, a great competitive environment. We've got to be excited and physically and mentally ready to go and compete for 60 minutes."

The matchup is set for 7 pm ET on ESPN2 on Saturday night.