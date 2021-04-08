Josh Heupel Provides Update on Suspended LB Aaron Beasley

Following reports alleging Aaron Beasley in an animal abuse case, he was suspended indefinitely by Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Football program.

"We have received the incident report from the Knoxville Police Department," a Tennessee spokesperson said at the time. "Aaron Beasley has been suspended indefinitely from all football team activities as we await further information."

Beasley's name originally surfaced in a Go Fund Me for a kitten on Facebook, claiming he had inflicted serious injury to the cat.

"I came home this morning to find my 6 month old kitten under a dresser hiding and not letting anyone touch him. When I picked him up he screamed and couldn't walk, come to find out my roomates boyfriend had hit and kicked him, locked him in the toilet bowl, and held him upside down by his tail. We rushed Nugget to the emergency room and he has brain damage and will now have a hard time walking, he has a bleeding hemorrhage on his kidney caused from internal bleeding from being kicked, clots in his bladder, and he is currently in an oxygen tank."

When asked after Tennessee's first scrimmage of the spring about Beasley's status, Heupel provided an update.

"As soon as we found out the information, it came to us; we suspended him until the process is able to unfold and facts are found out," Heupel said. "Once we have all of that information, we will make a long-term decision there.

According to one source, no charges have been issued against Beasley at this time, as the situation remains under investigation. Beasley was slated to step in and fill the void left by Henry To'o To'o in the middle of Tennessee's defense. Sources around the program indicate that Beasley should have seen significantly more playing time under the previous staff, and he can be a star in Tim Banks's multiple defensive system.