Josh Heupel's History With Oklahoma
No. 6 Tennessee shifts its focus to conference play as they head to Memorial Stadium to face No. 15 Oklahoma in a highly anticipated SEC showdown set to kick off tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET. There's a lot at stake for the Volunteers as they aim to maintain dominance following an impressive 3-0 start. Oklahoma presents Tennessee's toughest challenge thus far in the young season, but for Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel, tonight’s game carries a deeper significance. Here's a look at Josh Heupel's history with Oklahoma ahead of this evening's matchup.
Heupel's Playing Days
Heupel's connection with the Sooners goes back to 1999, when he became Oklahoma's starting quarterback for two seasons, posting an impressive 20-5 record. As OU's signal caller, he accumulated 7,456 passing yards and 53 touchdowns. In the 2000 season, Heupel led the Sooners to a national championship and was a Heisman Trophy runner-up following an impressive season.
Coaching History With Oklahoma
After a two-year stint in the NFL, where Heupel spent time with the Miami Dolphins and the Green Bay Packers, he shifted his focus to coaching. Heupel returned to Oklahoma in 2004 as a graduate assistant before moving to Arizona to serve as a tight ends coach. In 2006, he returned to his alma mater to become the Sooners' quarterbacks coach, where he played a significant role in developing Sam Bradford into a Heisman-winning quarterback in 2008. Heupel was then promoted to Offensive Coordinator in 2011, maintaining the position for four years and leading Oklahoma to a 39-13 record. However, Heupel's tenure with the Sooners ended on a sour note when he was fired following an 8-5 season in 2015.
Tennessee's Turnaround
In 2021, Heupel was offered the head coaching position at Tennessee, tasked with revitalizing a struggling program and restoring its former prominence. In his debut season with the Volunteers, Heupel led the Vols to a 7-6 record, then followed up with an impressive 11-2 season the next year, which earned the Vols an Orange Bowl appearance against Clemson. Heupel was named SEC Coach of the Year after the Volunteers' impressive season. This season shows the most promise yet for the Volunteers, with heightened expectations and hopes for a playoff appearance in college football's new 12-team format. After a dominant 3-0 start, Tennessee currently holds the No. 6 spot in the nation, but now Heupel's squad heads into enemy territory to face his alma mater, the No. 15 ranked Oklahoma Sooners.
