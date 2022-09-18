Just In: College GameDay is Coming to Knoxville for Ranked SEC Showdown
ESPN's College Gameday has announced that the show is coming to Rocky Top for a top-25 matchup with top-15 potential against Florida. The show comes to UT for the first time since 2016, which was the last time the Vols defeated the Gators.
This will mark the 10th time that the show will come to Knoxville and the 22nd time that the Vols will make an appearance and are 10-11 in such games. This will also be the 9th time that the Tennessee vs. Florida rivalry will be featured on College GameDay; Florida currently leads the series 6-2.
The Vols are building program momentum, and national media is certainly on watch. Defeating Florida is the next step for Josh Heupel to establish his program early in his tenure.
Below is a list of Tennessee's appearances on GameDay, according to a press release from the University.
All-Time Tennessee ESPN College GameDay Appearances
1995
Sept. 9, 1995; Georgia at No. 8 Tennessee
Oct. 14, 1995; No. 6 Tennessee at No. 12 Alabama
1996
Sept. 21, 1996; No. 4 Florida at No. 2 Tennessee
1997
Sept. 20, 1997; No. 4 Tennessee at No. 2 Florida
Jan. 2, 1998; No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 2 Nebraska Orange Bowl (Miami, Fla.)
1998
Oct. 10, 1998; No. 4 Tennessee at No. 7 Georgia
Jan. 4, 1999; No. 2 Florida State vs. No. 1 Tennessee
BCS National Championship Game / Fiesta Bowl (Tempe, Ariz.)
1999
Sept. 18, 1999; No. 2 Tennessee at No. 4 Florida
Nov. 6, 1999; No. 24 Notre Dame at No. 4 Tennessee
2000
Sept. 16, 2000; No. 6 Florida at No. 11 Tennessee
2001
Dec. 1, 2001; No. 5 Tennessee at No. 2 Florida
2002
Sept. 21, 2002; No. 10 Florida at No. 4 Tennessee
Nov. 9, 2002; No. 2 Miami at Tennessee
2004
Oct. 2, 2004; No. 8 Auburn at No. 10 Tennessee
Dec. 4, 2004; No. 15 Tennessee vs. No. 3 Auburn SEC Championship (Atlanta, Ga.)
2006
Oct. 28, 2006; No. 8 Tennessee at South Carolina
Nov. 11, 2006; No. 13 Tennessee at No. 11 Arkansas
2012
Sept. 15, 2012; No. 18 Florida at No. 23 Tennessee
2016
Sept. 10, 2016; Virginia Tech vs. No. 17 Tennessee Battle at Bristol (Bristol, Tenn.)
Sept. 24, 2016; No. 19 Florida at No. 14 Tennessee
Oct. 8, 2016; No. 9 Tennessee at No. 8 Texas A&M
2022
Sept. 24, 2022; No. 18 Florida at No. 15 Tennessee