Just In: College GameDay is Coming to Knoxville for Ranked SEC Showdown

ESPN's College Gameday has announced that the show is coming to Rocky Top for a top-25 matchup with top-15 potential against Florida. The show comes to UT for the first time since 2016, which was the last time the Vols defeated the Gators.

This will mark the 10th time that the show will come to Knoxville and the 22nd time that the Vols will make an appearance and are 10-11 in such games. This will also be the 9th time that the Tennessee vs. Florida rivalry will be featured on College GameDay; Florida currently leads the series 6-2.

The Vols are building program momentum, and national media is certainly on watch. Defeating Florida is the next step for Josh Heupel to establish his program early in his tenure.

Below is a list of Tennessee's appearances on GameDay, according to a press release from the University.

All-Time Tennessee ESPN College GameDay Appearances



1995

Sept. 9, 1995; Georgia at No. 8 Tennessee

Oct. 14, 1995; No. 6 Tennessee at No. 12 Alabama



1996

Sept. 21, 1996; No. 4 Florida at No. 2 Tennessee



1997

Sept. 20, 1997; No. 4 Tennessee at No. 2 Florida

Jan. 2, 1998; No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 2 Nebraska Orange Bowl (Miami, Fla.)



1998

Oct. 10, 1998; No. 4 Tennessee at No. 7 Georgia

Jan. 4, 1999; No. 2 Florida State vs. No. 1 Tennessee

BCS National Championship Game / Fiesta Bowl (Tempe, Ariz.)



1999

Sept. 18, 1999; No. 2 Tennessee at No. 4 Florida

Nov. 6, 1999; No. 24 Notre Dame at No. 4 Tennessee

2000

Sept. 16, 2000; No. 6 Florida at No. 11 Tennessee



2001

Dec. 1, 2001; No. 5 Tennessee at No. 2 Florida



2002

Sept. 21, 2002; No. 10 Florida at No. 4 Tennessee

Nov. 9, 2002; No. 2 Miami at Tennessee



2004

Oct. 2, 2004; No. 8 Auburn at No. 10 Tennessee

Dec. 4, 2004; No. 15 Tennessee vs. No. 3 Auburn SEC Championship (Atlanta, Ga.)

2006

Oct. 28, 2006; No. 8 Tennessee at South Carolina

Nov. 11, 2006; No. 13 Tennessee at No. 11 Arkansas



2012

Sept. 15, 2012; No. 18 Florida at No. 23 Tennessee



2016

Sept. 10, 2016; Virginia Tech vs. No. 17 Tennessee Battle at Bristol (Bristol, Tenn.)

Sept. 24, 2016; No. 19 Florida at No. 14 Tennessee

Oct. 8, 2016; No. 9 Tennessee at No. 8 Texas A&M



2022

Sept. 24, 2022; No. 18 Florida at No. 15 Tennessee