Just In: College GameDay Returning to Knoxville

Once wasn't good enough. College GameDay is back.

ESPN's flagship college football show is coming back to Knoxville this upcoming weekend for Tennessee vs. Alabama. The show took to Twitter Sunday morning and announced it.

While the new rankings haven't been released, the game will feature two of the top eight, if not higher, teams in the nation.

GameDay is not the only show that will be in Knoxville, either, as SEC Network's Saturday morning show, SEC Nation, will be on Rocky Top for the matchup.

Many thought the Tennessee–Florida game was one of the biggest inside Neyland Stadium in years. Now, there's no doubt Tennessee vs. Alabama will take the cake.

The Vols enter the matchup coming off their most impressive win in the Josh Heupel era, destroying the LSU Tigers 40-13 in Baton Rouge. Meanwhile for Alabama, Nick Saban's squad squeaked by Texas A&M 24-20. The close win marks the second for the Tide this year, as Alabama barely defeated Texas, 20-19, in Week 2.