Just In: Georgia Reportedly Loses Star Pass Rusher For Season

  Author:
  Publish date:

No.2 Tennessee is set to travel to Athens to take on the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday for a matchup that is as highly anticipated as any around the program in the last twenty years. 

The Bulldogs are fresh off a 42 to 20 win over the Florida Gators in Jacksonville, though they didn't get out of the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party without a few bumps and bruises. And they will be doing so without Nolan Smith who is expected to remiss the remainder of the season due to a torn pec, according to reports by On3.com.

Kirby Smart met with the media Monday for his noon press conference and provided several updates to key players including Smith

 "Yes, his availability has not been determined, it doesn't look good for this week," Smart said on Monday afternoon. "It's a pec muscle, he's doubtful for this week."

Smith leads the Bulldogs, who have a total of ten team sacks, with three. His absence will certainly create a void on the edge for the Bulldogs as Smith has been vital to their defensive success for the last two years.

The Bulldogs come into the contest with several injuries according to Brooks Austin of SI's Dawgs Daily.

Georgia Football Injury Report as of 10/31

  • Jalen Carter, DT (IN) - Jalen Carter played in a limited role against Florida
  • Amarius Mims, OT (Day to Day) - Mims suffered a knee sprain against Florida.
  • Adonai Mitchell, WR (Questionable) - Mitchell has suffered from what sources are saying is a high ankle sprain. He saw his first action since Samford against Auburn but did not play against Vanderbilt.
  • Smael Mondon, LB (Ankle) Questionable - Mondon missed both the Auburn and Vanderbilt matchups with an ankle injury. Mondon did see action against Florida
  • Arian Smith, WR (Ankle) IN - Smith made his 2022 debut on Saturday against Missouri and played against Vanderbilt.
  • Kendall Milton, RB (Questionable) - Milton suffered a right leg injury against Auburn a week ago. Did not play against Vanderbilt.
  • Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery this week, per Smart.
  • Drew Bobo, OL (Shoulder) - OUT.

