Skip to main content
    • November 8, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Just In: Kick Time, TV Set for Tennessee-South Alabama

    Author:

    Tennessee (5-4, 3-3) will host top-ranked Georgia (9-0, 7-0) this weekend in Neyland Stadium in a matchup that starts a three-game home stand for the Vols to finish out 2021. 

    Following the matchup with the Bulldogs, Tennessee will face two of its lesser opponents on the schedule with South Alabama (5-4, 2-4) up next. 

    The SEC just announced the kickoff time and TV station for the game on November 20th, as the two teams will square off at 7:30 pm ET and play on ESPNU

    Heading into its final three games of the season, Josh Heupel's team is poised to grab a bowl bid in his first season. If Heupel wins two of his last three and manages a win in a bowl game, he would have achieved the best start for a Tennessee coach in their first season by beating Lane Kiffin's 7-6 start. 

    Read More

    The Jaguars will be coming off a big matchup on the road against Appalachian State before heading to Knoxville. Tennessee fans will be familiar with South Alabama's quarterback Jake Bentley, who had a load of success against the Vols while serving as the starter over four years at South Carolina. 

    Did you know VR2 on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

    VR2 on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

    You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

    Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

    Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

    3E26575D-06E3-43E3-9F21-CD05F17D8EC3
    Football

    Just In: Kick Time, TV Set for Tennessee-South Alabama

    30 seconds ago
    cordarrelle-patterson-giants-robert-deutsch-usa-today-sports
    Football

    Watch: Atlanta Falcons Release Feature on VFL Cordarrelle Patterson

    32 minutes ago
    usatsi_14116801
    Men's Basketball

    John Fulkerson to Give Back to Tennessee Fund With NIL Earnings

    38 minutes ago
    BB35D6A6-C7D5-47F8-AF97-9FA7430C81C7
    Football

    A Look at How Tennessee's Freshmen, Transfers Fared Against Kentucky

    1 hour ago
    KNOXVILLE, TN - August 12, 2021 - Linebacker Morven Joseph #25 of the Tennessee Volunteers during 2021 Fall Camp practice in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Caleb Jones/Tennessee Athletics
    Football

    Just In: Vols LB Enters Transfer Portal Ahead of Georgia Game

    2 hours ago
    skysports-cordarrelle-patterson_5538465
    Football

    NFL Midseason Superlatives: VFL Edition

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17112026_168390308_lowres
    Football

    Heupel: Vols RB Wright 'Performed Extremely Well' In Late Game Situation

    14 hours ago
    USATSI_17110358_168390308_lowres
    Football

    Tennessee Opens as 21-Point Underdogs Against Georgia

    20 hours ago