    November 1, 2021
    Just In: Kickoff Time, TV Set for Tennessee-Georgia

    Author:

    Tennessee (4-4, 3-2) will travel to Lexington to take on SEC East rival Kentucky (6-2,4-2) this weekend before returning home for three straight games to finish the season. The first game of the three-game homestand will feature the top team in the country in the Georgia Bulldogs. 

    The kickoff time was just set for  3:30 pm ET and the game will air on CBS.

    Georgia currently holds the all-time series lead 25-23-2 and have been the winner of the last four meetings. Tennessee's most recent victory came in 2016 when Jauan Jennings snatched a Josh Dobb's hail mary heave with no time left on the clock. 

    Since that game, the Bulldogs have dominated the series outscoring the Vols 166-47 over the four-year span. The Bulldogs have entered each of those contests ranked inside the top ten. 

    Georgia's defense has been the most dominant in the country in 2021, and they are on pace to be one of the top defenses in history. 

    Josh Heupel will look to test this stout unit early with a fast pace and a vertically attacking offense, led by Hendon Hooker, the nation's third-most efficient passer. 

