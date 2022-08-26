Just In: NCAA Makes Decision on Transfer Bru McCoy

Tennessee will officially have standout transfer wide receiver Bru McCoy for Thursday’s season-opener against Ball State, as first reported by 247 Sports . A source confirmed this news to Volunteer Country.

Tennessee has already been preparing McCoy as WR1, according to a source.

“Obviously, getting him prepared, being able to rep him, you'd like that before you start your regular game plan week," Josh Heupel recently said of how Tennessee is handling the situation. "Essentially seven days before kickoff. That's best-case situation where you are able to work him, incorporate him and play him for what it's going to look like when we run out of the tunnel.

In 2020, McCoy recorded 21 receptions for 236 yards and two touchdowns. McCoy was suspended for the entirety of the 2021 season. This will be his first action since.

USC held the approval process up, causing it to fall into the hands of the NCAA. This is monumental news for Tennessee as it strengthens a strong receiving corps.