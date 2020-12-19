Just In: Tennessee Football Under Investigation from Compliance and NCAA

Tennessee football is facing an investigation from the NCAA and university compliance. A source indicated to VR2 on SI earlier today that Tennessee was being looked at for violations related to impermissible benefits for current student-athletes, but the source did not name how many athletes were involved. While trying to confirm the report, the news of the NCAA investigation was broke by Trey Wallace of Fox Sports Knoxville. Below is what Wallace wrote:

The University of Tennessee football program is currently being investigated by its own compliance department and the NCAA into alleged recruiting violations and alleged impermissible benefits to current student-athletes.

According to sources, the University’s general counsel has been interviewing subjects that are the focus of the investigation over the past several weeks. Multiple sources suggest the investigation dates back to at least early December.

The alleged violations are said to involve players recruited by Tennessee and players currently on the roster.

Inside Linebackers Coach Brian Niedermeyer, multiple Tennessee assistant coaches, support staffers, and players have been questioned by the university’s compliance department. Also, members of Tennessee’s recruiting department have been questioned.

According to sources, Tennessee’s compliance department, including Adam Tate, was made aware of potential violations and began an investigation immediately.

Niedermeyer, the 2019 recruiter of the year was responsible for landing Henry To'o To'o, Quavaris Crouch, and Darnell Wright among others.

VR2 on SI's source did note that the issue was likely presented from someone inside the program, who will not be named at this time.

Wallace's report also included a statement from the University, saying, "In keeping with our institutional commitment to compliance, we often look closely at regulatory issues that are brought to our attention via internal or external channels. Maintaining compliance is a shared responsibility, and active monitoring is part of that process.”

