Just In: TV, Kick Time Announced for Tennessee-Vanderbilt

Tennessee (5-5, 3-4) have an opportunity to close out the season with two straight home wins as they work towards securing a bowl bid in Josh Heupel's first season on Rocky Top. The Vols will play South Alabama (5-5) this Saturday night at 7:30 pm ET on ESPNU. Following that game, the Vols will host in-state rival Vanderbilt at home, and the kickoff time and TV channel has just been announced for the 2021 finale.

The Vols will play the Commodores at 3:45 pm ET on SEC Network.

Tennessee leads the all-time series 77–33–5, including being winners of the last two. The Vols dominated the series for an extended period of time as winners of 22 straight games from 1983-2004. However, the series has been increasingly more competitive over the last decade as both teams have won five of the last ten games played.

Tennessee came out on top 42-17 last season in Nashville, and the Vols will be large favorites against the Commodores, who are 2-8 overall, to end the season.

If Heupel can close out the season with back-to-back wins, he will have had the best regular-season start on Rocky Top since Phillip Fulmer took the reins.

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.