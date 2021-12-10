Just In: Vols Land Transfer OT Gerald Mincey From Florida

Tennessee has landed a transfer offense of lineman from the University of Florida in redshirt freshman Gerald Mincey. In 2021 means he appeared in nine games for the Gators. The former Cardinal Gibbons (Fla.)standout chose Florida in the 2020 recruiting class over 18 other offers, including Florida State, Georgia, Miami, and Penn State.

Mincey measures in at 6'6", 320 pounds and will have three years of eligibility remaining as he the 2020 season did not count against him.

During his time at Florida, he appeared in a total of 11 games and was considered a key rotational piece for the gators throughout his career.

Mincey announced his decision to commit to Tennessee moments ago via Twitter.

Mincey will play as an offense of tackle and should be a key factor in Tennessee's starting lineup right away if the Vols are forced to replace Cade Mays if he opts for the 2022 NFL draft.

Tennessee has continued to work the transfer portal hard since the regular season ended and is leaving no stone left unturned. According to sources, the Vols would like to add another transfer offense of lineman if possible.

Mincey just entered the transfer portal on November 29th, and he should be able to join Tennessee for the Spring semester.

A source close to the Florida program indicated that Mincey was one of the more promising players on their roster.