Just In: Vols LB Enters Transfer Portal Ahead of Georgia Game

Tennessee's coveted 2020 recruiting class has suffered another loss to the transfer portal as former four-star linebacker Morven Joseph has entered the transfer portal.

Joseph was one of the late additions to the class and one that the previous Tennessee staff was excited to land over Florida State, the program closest to Joseph's home.

However, like many of the freshmen in the class, Joseph's development was significantly impacted by the COVID shutdown.

Josephs saw action in twelve games at Tennessee with most of his work coming as a reserve linebacker and special teams contributor. He has not been a part of the Tennessee travel roster at any stage this season and he was never truly able to lock into one position during his time at Tennessee despite his athleticism, which linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary mentioned earlier this year.

"Morven has been with us at the inside linebacker spot, and we have some specific packages where we’re going to try to use him as a pass-rusher, because we feel like he does that really well,” Brian Jean-Mary said during preseason camp. His big thing is he’s another guy that was an edge guy in high school that’s learning to play stack linebacker, because it’s a difference. It’s more read-and-react, and when you’re an edge guy, you’re more react-and-read. Right now, he’s still trying to learn what to do as far as a stack linebacker. MoJo is an interesting player to evaluate, because he’s such a good athlete, sometimes he might look like it’s taking him a little while to process, but when you really look at it, he’s getting there faster than other people because he’s such a good athlete. With guys like that, you want to make sure you put them in positions to have success. I think he’s progressing at the rate that we want him to."

Joseph will have four years of eligibility remaining wherever he chooses to go.