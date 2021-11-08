Skip to main content
    • November 8, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Just In: Vols LB Enters Transfer Portal Ahead of Georgia Game

    Author:

    Tennessee's coveted 2020 recruiting class has suffered another loss to the transfer portal as former four-star linebacker Morven Joseph has entered the transfer portal. 

    A714CCC9-D5BB-432B-AC65-0C37C4A5D2A3

    Joseph was one of the late additions to the class and one that the previous Tennessee staff was excited to land over Florida State, the program closest to Joseph's home. 

    However, like many of the freshmen in the class, Joseph's development was significantly impacted by the COVID shutdown. 

    Read More

    Josephs saw action in twelve games at Tennessee with most of his work coming as a reserve linebacker and special teams contributor. He has not been a part of the Tennessee travel roster at any stage this season and he was never truly able to lock into one position during his time at Tennessee despite his athleticism, which linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary mentioned earlier this year. 

    "Morven has been with us at the inside linebacker spot, and we have some specific packages where we’re going to try to use him as a pass-rusher, because we feel like he does that really well,” Brian Jean-Mary said during preseason camp. His big thing is he’s another guy that was an edge guy in high school that’s learning to play stack linebacker, because it’s a difference. It’s more read-and-react, and when you’re an edge guy, you’re more react-and-read. Right now, he’s still trying to learn what to do as far as a stack linebacker. MoJo is an interesting player to evaluate, because he’s such a good athlete, sometimes he might look like it’s taking him a little while to process, but when you really look at it, he’s getting there faster than other people because he’s such a good athlete. With guys like that, you want to make sure you put them in positions to have success.  I think he’s progressing at the rate that we want him to."

    Joseph will have four years of eligibility remaining wherever he chooses to go. 

    KNOXVILLE, TN - August 12, 2021 - Linebacker Morven Joseph #25 of the Tennessee Volunteers during 2021 Fall Camp practice in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Caleb Jones/Tennessee Athletics
    Football

    Just In: Vols LB Enters Transfer Portal Ahead of Georgia Game

    4 minutes ago
    skysports-cordarrelle-patterson_5538465
    Football

    NFL Midseason Superlatives: VFL Edition

    10 minutes ago
    USATSI_17112026_168390308_lowres
    Football

    Heupel: Vols RB Wright 'Performed Extremely Well' In Late Game Situation

    12 hours ago
    USATSI_17110358_168390308_lowres
    Football

    Tennessee Opens as 21-Point Underdogs Against Georgia

    18 hours ago
    00334B45-6E1E-4677-AEED-6E8EA02B5109
    Football

    Nichols: In Kentucky Victory, Tennessee Showed Its Best Improvement Yet — Learning How to Win

    19 hours ago
    usa_today_10354148.0
    Football

    SEC Nation Announces Rocky Top as Destination for Week 11

    22 hours ago
    6CCB9246-701E-44BB-A938-4272643C729D
    Football

    Everything Josh Heupel Said Following Road Win Over No. 18 Kentucky

    Nov 7, 2021
    FDjzTJFWYAE85C6
    Football

    Watch: Vols Celebrate Win Over Kentucky

    Nov 7, 2021