Just In: Vols Lose Star WR in Akron Game

Tennessee star wide receiver Cedric Tillman will not return for the Vols in their game against Akron, the ESPN+ broadcast confirms. 

Tillman took a hard shot to the leg when getting tackled on an eight-yard reception midway through the second quarter. 

The broadcast also stated Tillman said 'I'm good' when exiting the injury tent. 

Tillman had already been banged up earlier in the night on Dylan Sampson's touchdown run that made the game 14-0. 

Tillman was down for an extended period of time after taking the hit but ultimately walked off his own power with a severe limp. 

The lower body injury has not been specified yet, but a knee injury is more than likely what Tillman is dealing with. 

The Vols will lean on their deep wide receiving corps in the second half with Tillman done for the night. 

Stay tuned with Volunteer Country's coverage after the game to see what Josh Heupel says regarding Tillman's injury. 

