Just In: Vols Starting Edge Rusher Announces Intentions to Transfer

Tennessee's pass rush was few and far between this fall, but the Vols will be without two key pieces of production for 2021. Kivon Bennett and Deandre Johnson led the team with 4.5 sacks each. The duo combined for nine of Tennessee's 20 sacks on the season, however, Bennett was dismissed following a drug and gun charge, and Johnson has now announced his intentions to transfer.

He wrote on Twitter moments ago:

Johnson had a breakout game for Tennessee in the season-opener against Tennessee which helped him earn SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors.