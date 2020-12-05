Just In: Vols to Start True Freshman Center Today Against Florida

Not only will Tennessee start true freshman quarterback Harrison Bailey, but the guy snapping him the ball will also be a true freshman. Cooper Mays will also get the start, as he will fill in for Brandon Kennedy at center.

The news was first reported by the Vol Network Pre-Game show. Mays is the younger brother of Tennessee starting right guard Cade Mays. The duo could have the opportunity to start side-by-side today.

Kennedy has been the starter for the Vols for the last two and a half seasons. It is unclear if he is contact traced or missing for another circumstance.

Mays was a four-star recruit coming out of Knoxville Catholic (Tenn.).