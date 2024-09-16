Volunteer Country

Kent State Declined a Running Clock Despite 65-0 Deficit at Halftime

Kent State Head Coach Kenni Burns refused to use a running clock after being down 65-0 to the Volunteers at halftime.

Sep 14, 2024; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Kent State Golden Flashes head coach Kenni Burns during the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images
Tennessee made a lot of noise in thier return to Neyland, racking up 71 points and setting multiple program records in a dominant win over Kent State. Every aspect of their game was on point, as the Volunteers racked up 65 of those points in just the first half.

With Tennessee leading 65-0 at halftime, the Volunteers offered Kent State the option of a running clock or shortened quarters. Kent State Head Coach Kenni Burns declined the offer, choosing to continue the game as scheduled. When asked by the media after the game whether the idea of implementing a running clock or shortened quarters was discussed, Kent State Coach Kenni Burns responded:

"That is not who we are as a team or a culture. There are many teams that face large losses and don't get running clocks. A football game is a football game. I talked to the captains about it, and they said, 'Absolutely not.' I agreed, it's just not who we are as a football program." Burns said.

