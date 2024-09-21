Keys to Victory: No. 6 Tennessee vs No. 15 Oklahoma
Keys to Victory in No. 6 Tennessee's matchup against No. 15 Oklahoma.
No. 6 Tennessee shifts its focus to conference play as they head to Memorial Stadium to face No. 15 Oklahoma in a highly anticipated SEC showdown. There's a lot at stake for the Volunteers as they aim to maintain dominance against their most formidable opponent yet in Oklahoma. Here are today's keys to victory for the Volunteers.
Passing Defense
With Oklahoma's run game being less than favorable, especially against a Tennessee defense that boasts a top-ten rushing defense in the FBS, the Sooners are expected to rely heavily on their passing attack, placing the game in the hands of their skill players, led by wide receivers Nic Anderson and Deion Burks. Meanwhile, Tennessee's pass defense has been stellar through the first three weeks of the season, ranking in the top three for passing yards allowed in the FBS. The Vols' secondary maintaining its dominance will be crucial in stifling the Sooners' offense and guiding Tennessee to its fourth consecutive win.
Shutting down Danny Stutsman
Linebacker Danny Stutsman has been a game-wrecker for the Sooners, recording 33 total tackles and playing a crucial role in strengthening Oklahoma's run defense. With starting left tackle Lance Heard out, the Volunteers' offensive line will need to step up and work overtime to contain Stutsman and the Sooners' rushing attack, which ranks in the top 25 in the FBS.
Nico Iamaleava
Nico Iamaleava has lived up to expectations since taking over as the Vols' starting quarterback. Through Week 3, he has thrown for 698 yards, six touchdowns, and two interceptions. However, Iamaleava has yet to face a tough road environment such as Oklahoma. The Sooners rank No. 49 in the FBS in pass defense, which could create opportunities in the passing game. If Iamaleava can stick to Josh Heupel's game plan and maintain his composure, he'll be a key factor in helping the Vols secure their first conference win of the season.
