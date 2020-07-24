Volunteer Country
Football

Watch: Former Vol Jonathan Kongbo Preps for First NFL Camp

Volunteer Country Staff

Former Tennessee defensive lineman Jonathan Kongbo has been working hard to get opportunities at the NFL level, and now it appears as if his hard work is finally paying off, as the former Volunteers standout has now earned the chance to participate in his first NFL Camp. “Blessed and prepared,” wrote Kongbo on Twitter in a recent statement regarding earning the opportunity to prove himself. “Just want to thank God, only he knows how hard this was.”

Kongbo was not selected in any of the 7 rounds during the 2019 NFL Draft, but later earned an opportunity up north after being drafted as the No. 5 overall pick in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Draft. Kongbo played for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers for a season, prior to entering the NFL — signing as an undrafted free agent with the San Francisco 49ers.

The 24-year-old defensive end originally signed with the University of Wyoming, where he redshirted during his freshman season, before transferring to Arizona Western University. During his time at the minor institution, Kongbo was able to build his profile — becoming a 4-star recruit, the No. 1 JUCO prospect in the nation, and eventually earning an opportunity to transfer to Tennessee. Kongbo racked up 55 tackles, 16 tackles for losses, and 11 sacks during his lone season in the Grand Canyon State.

After transferring to Tennessee, Kongbo appeared in all 13 of the Vols’ match-ups, including 2 starts, as a redshirt sophomore. He had his best game against Nebraska in the Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl — recording 4 tackles and his first ever career sack. Kongbo performed even better in his 2nd season on Rocky Top as a redshirt junior, earning 29 tackles and 2.5 sacks. He struggled to adjust to the SEC waters, but at times he put why he was the No. 1 JUCO prospect in the country on full display.

Hopes were high for Kongbo during his redshirt senior season, and he played very well leading up to his big match-up against Auburn. He played in all 6 of the first games — and started in 5 — racking up a season high in tackles against No. 2 Georgia. However, Kongbo’s career as a Vol came to an end on the Plains, when he suffered an ACL tear.

Kongbo signed with San Francisco this year, and his first game in gold and red will come in Denver against the Broncos on August 15th at 9:00 ET.

