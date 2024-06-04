Lance Heard makes 247Sports All-Transfer Team
Tennessee offensive tackle Lance Heard makes 247Sports All-Transfer Team.
Tennessee offensive tackle Lance Heard was recently featured on 247Sports' All-Transfer team. The former five-star transfer from LSU quickly emerged as one of the biggest acquisitions for the Vols in this year's transfer cycle. Heard was one of five other offensive linemen listed, including Missouri's Cayden Green, Florida's Jason Zandamela, Alabama's Parker Brailsford and Michigan State's Andrew Dennis.
The 6-foot-6, 335-pound tackle was heavily sought after by the Volunteer coaching staff and now holds the critical role of protecting the young star quarterback Nico Lamaleava. Luckily for Lamaleava, Heard has a track record of keeping his quarterback on his feet. Coming into the transfer portal, Heard was regarded as the second-highest-rated offensive tackle in the transfer portal. Heard was given Freshman All-SEC honors in 2023, playing 195 offensive snaps without allowing a single sack as a true freshman.
Heard's presence on the offensive line will be pivotal for Tennessee's success on the gridiron. The Tennessee offense will revolve around the young signal caller Nico Lamaleava and with the presence of Lance Heard to anchor the trenches, Lamaleava and the Volunteer offense will have a better opportunity to reach their full potential.
