Lee Corso Headgear Pick for Tennessee vs Oklahoma
Lee Corso made his headgear pick for the Tennessee vs Oklahoma game.
The Tennessee vs Oklahoma game is the biggest of the weekend and college gameday is on site for the conference matchup. This is the Oklahoma Sooners' first SEC football game since joining the conference and this is head coach Josh Heupel's first return to Norman, Oklahoma since he was a coach for the program. This game has everything and the college gameday crew has made their predictions for the game.
Famous country artist Blake Shelton was named the guest picker for this game due to his ties with the state of Oklahoma. Here is how the crew picked the game:
Lee Corso Headgear Pick for Tennessee vs Oklahoma:
Corso: "Listen, since world War II, Oklahoma has won more games than any other football team. 703. They are a big league program, they are gonna be tough to beat. Give me Smokie." (Puts on Smokie Head, picking Tennessee.)
How to Watch Tennessee vs Oklahoma:
- Gameday: Saturday, September 19th, 2024.
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Memorial Stadium, Norman, Oklahoma
- TV: ABC
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
Tennessee vs Oklahoma Injury Report:
Tennessee:
- Jourdan Thomas, DB, Out
- John Slaughter, DB, Out
- Shamurad Umarov, OL, Out
- Lance Heard, OL, Questionable
- William Wright, DB, Probable
- Ben Bolton, LB, Probable
- William Satterwhite, OL, Probable
Oklahoma:
- Jayden Gibson, WR, Out
- Jalil Farooq, WR, Out
- Gentry Williams, DB, Out
- Geirean Hatchett, OL, Out
- Desan McCullough, LB, Doubtful
- Kade McIntyre, DB, Questionable
- Branson Hickman, OL, Questionable
- Jake Taylor, OL, Questionable
- Nic Anderson, WR, Probable
- Andrel Anthony, WR, Probable
- Kendrel Dolby, DB, Probable
- Troy Everett, OL, Probable
